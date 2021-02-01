Everyone who interfered in U.S. elections should be held accountable under law – Zelensky

Parliamentarians of Ukraine, as well as everyone who was involved in interference in the elections in the United States, must be brought to justice, and criminal proceedings should be initiated on this fact, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

In an interview with the Axios HBO program, a translation of which was posted on the presidential website on Monday, answering a question whether it is worth the question of Ukrainian prosecution of MPs who facilitated Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election, Zelensky said: "It is worth, by all means. And not only in front of these MPs, but in front of everyone. I want a criminal case to be initiated in this regard."

The head of the Ukrainian state said the investigation due to the recordings of the conversation with Joe Biden who was a Vice- president at that time.

"[...] How this conversation was recorded, who recorded it, to whom it was transferred or sold – all this is being investigated by law enforcement agencies. There is already progress, and soon there will be results," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he emphasized the need to establish everyone who was involved in this.

"I really want all the names to be on this list and the sanctions list, regardless of what parties these people are deputies of. Therefore, the issue of deprivation of mandates, withdrawal from the party should be raised, but we must have the entire list – even those who held very high positions before my presidency," the President of Ukraine said.

"Everyone who interfered in the U.S. elections should be held accountable under the law," Zelensky said.

"We can be open, give the information that we have," he said, answering a question about whether the Ukrainian side will help in the investigation of cases in which Hunter Biden is involved.

The head of the Ukrainian state said that Ukraine is ready to help the United States in establishing the truth in the context of the investigation of the ties between Trump's personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani and Russian agents in Ukraine.