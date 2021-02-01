Facts

15:57 01.02.2021

Everyone who interfered in U.S. elections should be held accountable under law – Zelensky

2 min read
Everyone who interfered in U.S. elections should be held accountable under law – Zelensky

Parliamentarians of Ukraine, as well as everyone who was involved in interference in the elections in the United States, must be brought to justice, and criminal proceedings should be initiated on this fact, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

In an interview with the Axios HBO program, a translation of which was posted on the presidential website on Monday, answering a question whether it is worth the question of Ukrainian prosecution of MPs who facilitated Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election, Zelensky said: "It is worth, by all means. And not only in front of these MPs, but in front of everyone. I want a criminal case to be initiated in this regard."

The head of the Ukrainian state said the investigation due to the recordings of the conversation with Joe Biden who was a Vice- president at that time.

"[...] How this conversation was recorded, who recorded it, to whom it was transferred or sold – all this is being investigated by law enforcement agencies. There is already progress, and soon there will be results," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he emphasized the need to establish everyone who was involved in this.

"I really want all the names to be on this list and the sanctions list, regardless of what parties these people are deputies of. Therefore, the issue of deprivation of mandates, withdrawal from the party should be raised, but we must have the entire list – even those who held very high positions before my presidency," the President of Ukraine said.

"Everyone who interfered in the U.S. elections should be held accountable under the law," Zelensky said.

"We can be open, give the information that we have," he said, answering a question about whether the Ukrainian side will help in the investigation of cases in which Hunter Biden is involved.

The head of the Ukrainian state said that Ukraine is ready to help the United States in establishing the truth in the context of the investigation of the ties between Trump's personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani and Russian agents in Ukraine.

Tags: #usa #zelensky #elections
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:33 01.02.2021
Zelensky: we have no right to sell controlling stakes in strategic defense enterprises to other countries

Zelensky: we have no right to sell controlling stakes in strategic defense enterprises to other countries

11:16 01.02.2021
Zelensky: Ukraine's NATO membership is one of most important security issues in Europe

Zelensky: Ukraine's NATO membership is one of most important security issues in Europe

10:24 01.02.2021
Zelensky: Six Ukrainian sailors of Stevia ship captured by pirates in Nigeria released

Zelensky: Six Ukrainian sailors of Stevia ship captured by pirates in Nigeria released

16:40 30.01.2021
Zelensky admits he is 'little angry' at Trump

Zelensky admits he is 'little angry' at Trump

13:06 30.01.2021
Referendum law to allow people to influence power at any time – Zelensky

Referendum law to allow people to influence power at any time – Zelensky

18:50 29.01.2021
Zelensky discusses implementation of infrastructure projects in Ukraine with top managers of Swiss Stadler Rail AG

Zelensky discusses implementation of infrastructure projects in Ukraine with top managers of Swiss Stadler Rail AG

17:28 29.01.2021
EU neighboring states to receive sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 – European Commission's President

EU neighboring states to receive sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 – European Commission's President

12:57 29.01.2021
Zelensky, Kolomoisky do not communicate - President's Office

Zelensky, Kolomoisky do not communicate - President's Office

11:40 29.01.2021
Zelensky announces presentation of new Healthy Ukraine program

Zelensky announces presentation of new Healthy Ukraine program

11:22 29.01.2021
Firefly Aerospace plans to raise $350 mln for creation of Firefly Beta medium-class launcher

Firefly Aerospace plans to raise $350 mln for creation of Firefly Beta medium-class launcher

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine records 2,394 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,457 people recovered – Stepanov

Arakhamia does not exclude possibility of creating parliamentary coalition with Batkivschyna

Dubinsky expelled from Servant of People faction – MP Hetmantsev

Hearings on MH17 resumed in Netherlands, court to discuss how to deal with case from June 7

MFA calls on international community to hold Russia accountable for violence against its people, aggression against neighboring countries

LATEST

Court obliges prosecutor general to consider petition of Bakhmatiuk's lawyer to withdraw VAB Bank case from NABU - Ukrlandfarming

Ukraine records 2,394 new COVID-19 cases per day, 11,457 people recovered – Stepanov

Servant of People may consider Dubinsky's membership in party - Vereschuk

Kuleba, Blinken reaffirm importance of Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, agree to make it more ambitious

Tupytsky challenges his dismissal from office of Constitutional Court's judge in Supreme Court

Arakhamia does not exclude possibility of creating parliamentary coalition with Batkivschyna

Dubinsky expelled from Servant of People faction – MP Hetmantsev

Groysman calls on mayors to abandon open opposition to Cabinet's decisions

Amendments to Constitution should eliminate dualism of power in Ukraine – Groysman

SBU checks possible ties of SBU ex-dpty head Neskoromny with Russia's special services

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD