Ukrainian serviceman wounded in Luhansk region on Jan 26 died

The Ukrainian delegation to participate in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) announced the death of a Ukrainian soldier wounded in the area of Popasna (Luhansk region) on January 26.

"Today, on January 30, 2021, soldier from the Armed Forces of Ukraine Roman Dziubenko, who was wounded by a sniper of Russian-occupation forces on January 26, 2021 in the Popasna area, died in a medical facility," the delegation said on its Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian delegation condolences to the family and friends of the soldier.