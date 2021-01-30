Facts

12:20 30.01.2021

MFA: Ukraine to inform partners about another Russia's subversive activities in Donbas – Donetsk 'forum'

The so-called "forum" in Donetsk creates obstacles for the peaceful reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Kyiv will inform its partners about this, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"The Russian leadership does not abandon the idea of reshaping Ukraine to fit its own patterns. 'Forum' in Donetsk is creating obstacles for the peaceful reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. We will inform our partners about another example of Russia's subversive activities in Donbas," he wrote on Twitter.

Tags: #donetsk #mfa
