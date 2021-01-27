Facts

Lazebna advocates unification of social services, medical reform in Ukraine

Lazebna advocates unification of social services, medical reform in Ukraine

 Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Maryna Lazebna says that the reform of social services should be combined with medical reform.

"At the next government meeting, a working group will be approved, which will develop legislative initiatives in order to develop and make better reform of social services, and I will talk with the Minister of Health to combine it with medical reform," Lazebna said during the Ukrainian Pension forum on Wednesday.

The minister said that many countries combine the social services and medical reform, which makes it possible to better predict what life will be after retirement in 20-30 years.

 

