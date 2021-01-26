Facts

12:05 26.01.2021

Dubinsky publishes his speech at meeting of faction, refuses to leave faction voluntarily

MP Oleksandr Dubinsky published the text of his speech at a meeting of the Servant of the People faction, which discussed, among other things, the U.S. sanctions imposed on him, and said that he would not voluntarily leave the faction.

Dubinsky published the full text of his speech on his Telegram channel.

The MP also said that the imposition of U.S. sanctions against him for allegedly interfering in the U.S. presidential election was the result of provocation by "swindlers and fraudsters who serve the interests of transnational corporations."

The MP said that the purpose of the provocation, which allowed to mislead the U.S. top leadership, is not only him, but the entire Servant of the People party, as well as President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I have nothing to make excuses for. I have never interfered in any internal affairs of foreign states, especially the United States. Moreover, on such a delicate issue as elections. This is my principled position, which I have repeatedly voiced over the course of one and a half years of our deputy activity", Dubinsky said.

According to him, "the fraudsters have crossed all the red lines" and "are trying to subjugate both the party and the president."

"And if someone wants me to voluntarily leave the faction, the party, in such a situation, then I can tell them one thing: Don't wait! I am ready to leave politics only in one case: at least $25 billion stolen from Ukraine will be returned in exchange for my leave," he said.

