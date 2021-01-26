Facts

09:32 26.01.2021

Debt of Kyiv residents for housing and utilities services about UAH 4 bln - Klitschko

The debt of Kyiv residents for housing and utilities services, including for heat and hot water, today amounts to about UAH 4 billion, Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has said, according to the press service of Kyiv City State Administration.

"The rise in gas prices creates a great social tension ... The debt for housing and communal services, for example, in the capital today is about UAH 4 billion. And it is higher than in the previous years. Moreover, an increase in gas prices could lead to a social explosion," Klitschko said on the air of the Freedom of Speech program on ICTV.

He recalled a meeting initiated by the Association of Ukrainian Cities with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, government representatives and deputies, at which the issues of gas prices for the population and compensation for heat enterprises for the difference in tariffs between the fixed and market gas prices were discussed.

"I hope that in the coming days we will be able to settle the issue of the difference in heat tariffs, as well as compensation for losses to heat supply enterprises. In any case, the issue of compensation cannot be assigned to local budgets. After all, UAH 4 billion for the heating season in Kyiv alone is an unaffordable sum for the city. This could lead to the bankruptcy of heating companies," Klitschko summed up.

Tags: #housing_sector #debt #kyiv
