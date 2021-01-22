Facts

14:45 22.01.2021

Zelensky initiates reform of activity of nursing homes in Ukraine after fire in Kharkiv

Zelensky initiates reform of activity of nursing homes in Ukraine after fire in Kharkiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky supports reform in the provision of care services for the elderly and people with disabilities, and favors the coexistence of the public and private sectors in it.

"There will be legislative initiatives, there must be reform. People will be able to receive normal quality services. I think that there should be both private services and public services – we should open, no matter how it sounds, but such social assistance, such a market of fair social services should be opened in Ukraine. We don't have it today," Zelensky told reporters in Kharkiv, where he is on a working trip.

The President believes that the need to solve the problem at the legislative level is caused not only by the tragedy of the fire in an illegal nursing home in Kharkiv, which claimed the lives of 15 people, but also by the illegal operation of nursing homes throughout Ukraine. "This should be done at the legislative level, because if we simply solve the Kharkiv case – we do not even know how many such facilities are located in the state. No one knows," he said.

Zelensky noted that the citizens of Ukraine "in principle know about such paid hospices." "The fact that some of our colleagues from law enforcement officers told me that no one knows about it – I don't think it's true: you can register on the Internet... it costs from UAH 5,000 to UAH 15,000 a month ... Such hospices are very easy to register, very quickly, and hospices like this do not pay any taxes and because of this they are not registered in any way, except for the Internet," he said.

Therefore, according to the president, a "global reform" should be carried out in this area and a working group will be created to develop it. "Now, based on this, unfortunately, tragic case, everything needs to be done. First, we should empower the city authorities so that they could provide such services to people," Zelensky summed up.

 

09:48 22.01.2021
Prosecutor General announces arrest of four suspects in nursing home fire in Kharkiv

Prosecutor General announces arrest of four suspects in nursing home fire in Kharkiv

