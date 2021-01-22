Kyiv authorities negotiating with several U.S., European manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccine to buy 1 mln doses at expense of capital's budget

Kyiv is negotiating with several manufacturers to purchase a vaccine against COVID-19 for the capital, said mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.

"The capital authorities are negotiating with several American and European companies producing vaccines against coronavirus. I use all my foreign contacts and ties in order to provide Kyiv residents with a vaccine. We are talking about purchasing 1 million doses of the drug to vaccinate 500,000 Kyiv residents," Klitschko said during an online briefing.