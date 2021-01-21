Owner of burnt-out nursing home in Kharkiv is on sick leave, police on duty near her home - Avakov

Law enforcers are deciding on the detention of the owner of the private nursing home "Zolotoye Vremya" (Golden Time) in Kharkiv, in which the fire claimed 15 lives, and also intend to detain the manager of the institution, said Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov.

"Now the issue of detention of the owner of the boarding house is being resolved. Since she is on sick leave, police squads are on duty near her house. Also, law enforcement officers are conducting primary investigative actions, during which they interrogate the manager of the institution, who will also be arrested ... Three people from the staff were taken to the police, they are being interviewed," said Arsen Avakov.

According to the communication department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the final causes of this tragedy will be established as soon as possible. "A government commission has already been created to work at the scene of the tragedy. All those responsible will be brought to justice, in accordance with the current legislation," Avakov said.

As reported, at 15:03 in Kharkiv, a fire broke out on the second floor in a two-story residential building on 150-b Nyzhnia Gievska Street, previously converted into a nursing home. At the time of the fire, there were 33 people in the house, 15 of them died. The area of the fire was 100 sq. m. At 16:14 the fire was localized. Now rescuers and police officers are examining the premises located on the second floor of the building.

On this fact, criminal proceedings have been launched under Part 2 of Article 270 (violation of fire safety requirements established by law, resulting in the death of people) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.