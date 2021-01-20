Russia's decision to transfer Ukrainians held in ORDLO to Medvedchuk is blow to Normandy format, TCG – Ukraine MFA

Russia's decision to transfer a group of Ukrainian citizens who were held for a long time in the temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk and Luhansk regions not to Ukraine, but to a private person, namely, head of the Opposition Platform – For Life political party, MP Viktor Medvedchuk, grossly and openly violates established mechanisms solutions to such humanitarian issues, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

"This step by the Russian Federation is a blow to the Normandy format and the Trilateral Contact Group, which are systematically working to ensure the release of people detained due to the conflict," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian ministry said Russia's deliberate leveling of the role of the OSCE in the issue of liberation is especially indicative and cynical on the day of the visit to Ukraine by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

"We demand from the Russian Federation strict observance of all agreements reached in the Normandy format, in particular on ensuring unhindered access of the International Committee of the Red Cross to Ukrainian prisoners of war and hostages in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia, as well as the release of all people due to the conflict," the Foreign Ministry said.