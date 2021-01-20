Facts

18:58 20.01.2021

Russia's decision to transfer Ukrainians held in ORDLO to Medvedchuk is blow to Normandy format, TCG – Ukraine MFA

2 min read
Russia's decision to transfer Ukrainians held in ORDLO to Medvedchuk is blow to Normandy format, TCG – Ukraine MFA

Russia's decision to transfer a group of Ukrainian citizens who were held for a long time in the temporarily occupied territory in Donetsk and Luhansk regions not to Ukraine, but to a private person, namely, head of the Opposition Platform – For Life political party, MP Viktor Medvedchuk, grossly and openly violates established mechanisms solutions to such humanitarian issues, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

"This step by the Russian Federation is a blow to the Normandy format and the Trilateral Contact Group, which are systematically working to ensure the release of people detained due to the conflict," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian ministry said Russia's deliberate leveling of the role of the OSCE in the issue of liberation is especially indicative and cynical on the day of the visit to Ukraine by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

"We demand from the Russian Federation strict observance of all agreements reached in the Normandy format, in particular on ensuring unhindered access of the International Committee of the Red Cross to Ukrainian prisoners of war and hostages in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia, as well as the release of all people due to the conflict," the Foreign Ministry said.

Tags: #medvedchuk #normandy_format #mfa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:57 19.01.2021
Ukraine welcomes U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2 – MFA

Ukraine welcomes U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2 – MFA

17:37 16.01.2021
Kravchuk regards ORDLO statement on transfer of part of retained to Medvedchuk as Russia's attempt to avoid fulfilling obligations

Kravchuk regards ORDLO statement on transfer of part of retained to Medvedchuk as Russia's attempt to avoid fulfilling obligations

09:20 13.01.2021
Advisors to Normandy Four leaders discuss fulfillment of 2019 Paris agreements - President's Office

Advisors to Normandy Four leaders discuss fulfillment of 2019 Paris agreements - President's Office

11:53 12.01.2021
Ukrainian MFA protests due to verdicts of Russian court to three Crimeans

Ukrainian MFA protests due to verdicts of Russian court to three Crimeans

11:35 02.01.2021
Kyiv expects Normandy format summit to be held in 2021

Kyiv expects Normandy format summit to be held in 2021

15:21 29.12.2020
Ukraine asks Bosnia-Herzegovina to return icon donated to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov without delay – MFA

Ukraine asks Bosnia-Herzegovina to return icon donated to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov without delay – MFA

16:10 26.12.2020
Ukraine rejects Lukashenko's insinuations about 'weapons from Ukraine' - MFA

Ukraine rejects Lukashenko's insinuations about 'weapons from Ukraine' - MFA

17:56 23.12.2020
Russian investigative committee again resorts to replacing law enforcement functions by fulfilling political orders – Ukraine's MFA on 'accusation' of Markiv

Russian investigative committee again resorts to replacing law enforcement functions by fulfilling political orders – Ukraine's MFA on 'accusation' of Markiv

10:37 22.12.2020
Ukraine to decide on further actions concerning new strain of COVID-19 in UK after reviewing situation, consulting with partners – MFA

Ukraine to decide on further actions concerning new strain of COVID-19 in UK after reviewing situation, consulting with partners – MFA

11:48 21.12.2020
Zelensky convinced Biden could step up negotiations in Normandy format – President's Office

Zelensky convinced Biden could step up negotiations in Normandy format – President's Office

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Nine people to be transferred from ORDLO to territory controlled by Ukraine's govt – Denisova

Conflict in Donbas to not become frozen – OSCE chairperson

Rada's delegation initiates creation of 'Crimean Platform' at PACE site – Mezentseva

Ukraine to attract legal advisor to defend country in intl arbitration involving Chinese investors of Motor Sich

PGO opens two cases on fact of criminal offenses by MP Dubinsky based on court decision

LATEST

Nine people to be transferred from ORDLO to territory controlled by Ukraine's govt – Denisova

Court leaves Mykytas under arrest

Conflict in Donbas to not become frozen – OSCE chairperson

Rada's delegation initiates creation of 'Crimean Platform' at PACE site – Mezentseva

Tupytsky ready to come to receive suspicion notice, asks Venediktova to provide procedural guidance – statement

Ukraine to attract legal advisor to defend country in intl arbitration involving Chinese investors of Motor Sich

HCJ dismisses PrivatBank's complaint against actions of judge of Kyiv's Pechersky District Court Vovk

PGO opens two cases on fact of criminal offenses by MP Dubinsky based on court decision

Ukraine creates Concept for development of Crimean Tatar language until 2032

Kuleba, Linde go to Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD