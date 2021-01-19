Zelensky welcomes OSCE Chairwoman-in-Office Linde to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed OSCE Chairperson, Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde, who arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

"I am glad to welcome Ann Linde to the post of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office. Your visit to Ukraine testifies to the importance that the Swedish chairmanship will give to the issue of restoring Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, establishing peace and maintaining security in Europe," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

As reported, Sweden began its annual presidency of the OSCE on January 1, 2021.

Linde will be in Ukraine on a working visit on January 19-20, in particular, she, together with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, will visit the zone of the Joint Forces Operation in Donbas.