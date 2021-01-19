Facts

19:06 19.01.2021

Zelensky welcomes OSCE Chairwoman-in-Office Linde to Ukraine

1 min read
Zelensky welcomes OSCE Chairwoman-in-Office Linde to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed OSCE Chairperson, Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde, who arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

"I am glad to welcome Ann Linde to the post of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office. Your visit to Ukraine testifies to the importance that the Swedish chairmanship will give to the issue of restoring Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, establishing peace and maintaining security in Europe," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

As reported, Sweden began its annual presidency of the OSCE on January 1, 2021.

Linde will be in Ukraine on a working visit on January 19-20, in particular, she, together with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, will visit the zone of the Joint Forces Operation in Donbas.

Tags: #zelensky #linde
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:14 16.01.2021
Zelensky on 'Cyborg' Remembrance Day: Ukrainian flag will be raised over Donetsk airport again

Zelensky on 'Cyborg' Remembrance Day: Ukrainian flag will be raised over Donetsk airport again

09:02 16.01.2021
Zelensky asks Merkel to help Ukraine get COVID-19 vaccine

Zelensky asks Merkel to help Ukraine get COVID-19 vaccine

17:27 15.01.2021
Zelensky, Merkel discuss coordination of actions to resolve situation in Donbas

Zelensky, Merkel discuss coordination of actions to resolve situation in Donbas

18:20 13.01.2021
Presidents of Ukraine, Portugal agree to hold meeting of intergovt commission on economic cooperation

Presidents of Ukraine, Portugal agree to hold meeting of intergovt commission on economic cooperation

16:38 13.01.2021
Zelensky looks forward to meeting with President of Portugal to discuss bilateral cooperation

Zelensky looks forward to meeting with President of Portugal to discuss bilateral cooperation

17:46 12.01.2021
Zelensky signs law 'On electronic communications'

Zelensky signs law 'On electronic communications'

17:04 12.01.2021
Zelensky invites Elon Musk to visit Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Zhytomyr

Zelensky invites Elon Musk to visit Serhiy Korolyov Museum of Cosmonautics in Zhytomyr

15:46 12.01.2021
Ukrainian, Moldovan strategic goal of EU membership coincide – Zelensky

Ukrainian, Moldovan strategic goal of EU membership coincide – Zelensky

15:44 12.01.2021
Zelensky, Sandu sign Memo on development of transport, transit potential of Ukraine and Moldova

Zelensky, Sandu sign Memo on development of transport, transit potential of Ukraine and Moldova

15:18 12.01.2021
Zelensky, Sandu agree to supply Ukrainian electricity to Moldova, Romania, to increase volume of Moldovan gas in Ukrainian storage facilities

Zelensky, Sandu agree to supply Ukrainian electricity to Moldova, Romania, to increase volume of Moldovan gas in Ukrainian storage facilities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Economic Court again suspends consideration of case on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky

Source of recordings provides info that will allow tracking down masterminds of Sheremet's murder

SBI serves Tupytsky with charge of deliberate testimony, bribery of witness

Return of 9th, 11th grade students to full-scale education is essential - Shkarlet

Ukraine does not buy or plan to buy PCR tests produced in Russia – Stepanov

LATEST

Economic Court again suspends consideration of case on return of PrivatBank shares to Kolomoisky

Swedish chairpersonship in OSCE to be supportive of inclusion of women in conflict solving – Linde

Ukraine to join EU Battery, Clean Hydrogen Alliances in near future – Stefanishyna

Ambassador Korniychuk about the UKRAINE.UA website: we must show the world the real Ukraine

Ukraine welcomes U.S. sanctions against Nord Stream 2 – MFA

Digital Transformation Ministry considers it necessary to create independent Internet security regulator

Court rules to leave Antonenko under arrest, despite deterioration of his health

All decisions of local self-government bodies on functioning of regional languages canceled in Zakarpattia

Source of recordings provides info that will allow tracking down masterminds of Sheremet's murder

Glovo launches third 'dark kitchen' in Kyiv, first in Dnipro

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD