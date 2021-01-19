All decisions of local self-government bodies on functioning of regional languages canceled in Zakarpattia

All decisions of local authorities on the functioning of regional languages have been canceled in Zakarpattia region, says Taras Kremin, Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language.

"In response to the appeal of Ombudsman for the Protection of the State Language Taras Kremin to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova to ensure the cancellation of the illegal decisions of individual regional and local councils on the functioning of regional languages, the Secretariat of the Ombudsman for the Protection of the State Language received a letter from Zakarpattia's regional prosecutor's office, in which it is reported that the decision on the regional languages of Berehivsky and Vynohradivsky regional councils was declared invalid by the decision of Berehivsky District Council No. 40 of December 29, 2020," the ombudsman's press service said.

The information notes that, thus, all decisions of local authorities on the functioning of regional languages in Zakarpattia region have been canceled.