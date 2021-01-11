Ukrainian persons involved in U.S. sanctions list are linked to Russia – U.S. Treasury

WASHINGTON. Jan 11 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Individuals and organizations from Ukraine, against whom the United States is imposing sanctions for interfering in the U.S. elections, were part of the Russian Federation's campaign to influence the U.S. electoral process, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said in a press release.

"Russian disinformation campaigns targeting American citizens are a threat to our democracy. The United States will continue to aggressively defend the integrity of our election systems and processes," Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said in the statement.

According to the document, this about a "foreign influence network" associated with Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach, who was included in the sanctions lists of the U.S. Department of the Treasury in September 2020 for trying to influence the U.S. elections in 2020.