12:34 09.01.2021

Belarus records 1,767 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Belarus registered 210,368 positive coronavirus tests in total as of Saturday, the Belarusian Health Ministry said.

Belarus recorded 1,767 new cases over the past day in comparison to 1,805 on Friday.

"Since the infection began spreading across the country, 1,507 (1,498 as of January 8) patients with various chronic conditions and detected coronavirus infection have died," the Belarusian Health Ministry said.

Thus, nine patients earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 died in Belarus in the past 24 hours.

As many as 1,654 people recovered from coronavirus in the past day, raising the overall recovery rate to 192,620 (190,966 on January 8), the ministry said.

Belarus performed 3,451 tests for coronavirus over the past day. As many as 4,117 million tests were performed during the entire period of the pandemic.

Tags: #covid_19 #belarus
