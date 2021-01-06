Facts

18:55 06.01.2021

PGO sends to court case of two organized crime members involved in kidnapping of Lutsenko, Verbytsky in 2014, murder of latter

 The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has sent an indictment to Boryspilsky City District Court of Kyiv region against two organized crime members involved in the abduction of the activists of the Revolution of Dignity Ihor Lutsenko and Yuriy Verbytsky, as well as the murder of the latter, the PGO press service said on Wednesday. "The pretrial investigation established that these persons, by prior agreement, on January 21, 2014, illegally kidnapped protesters Ihor Lutsenko and Yuriy Verbytsky from the premises of the Oleksandrivska Clinical Hospital in Kyiv, tortured them and killed Yuriy Verbytsky," the Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday.

The PGO also said that the suspects are now in custody. They are accused of creating a criminal organization, premeditated murder, torture, illegal imprisonment or kidnapping, as well as illegal obstruction of assemblies and rallies.

The PGO also said that 15 persons have already been brought to criminal responsibility for committing the same crimes, with respect to two of them cases are being considered by the courts; some 11 people were put on the wanted list, in respect of two, a special pretrial investigation in absentia was completed.

