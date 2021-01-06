Portugal, presiding over EU, does not yet know if Eastern Partnership summit to be in 2021

Permanent Representative of Portugal, which took over the presidency of the European Union on January 1, Ambassador Nuno Brito says it is currently not yet known whether or not the Eastern Partnership summit, which was previously planned for March in Brussels, will take place or not.

The ambassador said this during a video press conference with journalists accredited by the International Press Association in Brussels on Tuesday.

According to Brito, the agenda is whether they can or cannot, since everything depends on the circumstances, there is a meeting with the countries of the Eastern Partnership. But it will depend on the development of a number of events, and he not able to say whether this meeting will take place or not, as planned.

As it is known, due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, restrictive measures have been introduced in the EU, including the canceled events that imply the physical presence of their participants.