Facts

15:35 06.01.2021

Portugal, presiding over EU, does not yet know if Eastern Partnership summit to be in 2021

1 min read
Portugal, presiding over EU, does not yet know if Eastern Partnership summit to be in 2021

Permanent Representative of Portugal, which took over the presidency of the European Union on January 1, Ambassador Nuno Brito says it is currently not yet known whether or not the Eastern Partnership summit, which was previously planned for March in Brussels, will take place or not.

The ambassador said this during a video press conference with journalists accredited by the International Press Association in Brussels on Tuesday.

According to Brito, the agenda is whether they can or cannot, since everything depends on the circumstances, there is a meeting with the countries of the Eastern Partnership. But it will depend on the development of a number of events, and he not able to say whether this meeting will take place or not, as planned.

As it is known, due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, restrictive measures have been introduced in the EU, including the canceled events that imply the physical presence of their participants.

 

Tags: #european_union #portugal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:13 08.12.2020
EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

12:48 08.12.2020
Nearly 500 administrative service centers to be created in Ukraine by mid-2021 - EU ambassador

Nearly 500 administrative service centers to be created in Ukraine by mid-2021 - EU ambassador

11:57 19.04.2019
U.S., EU to continue working with Ukraine regardless of election result

U.S., EU to continue working with Ukraine regardless of election result

10:00 15.03.2019
EU imposes sanctions on 8 Russian nationals involved in Kerch Strait incident

EU imposes sanctions on 8 Russian nationals involved in Kerch Strait incident

10:19 16.01.2017
Poltorak is on an official visit to Portugal

Poltorak is on an official visit to Portugal

09:55 15.06.2016
Portugal to grant EUR 200,000 to Ukrainian Defense Ministry

Portugal to grant EUR 200,000 to Ukrainian Defense Ministry

16:52 16.11.2015
Putin counting on western guarantees for Ukraine debt

Putin counting on western guarantees for Ukraine debt

11:04 22.05.2015
Merkel: Eastern Partnership not instrument of EU expansion

Merkel: Eastern Partnership not instrument of EU expansion

16:17 24.04.2015
Portugal ratifies EU-Ukraine association agreement – Klimkin

Portugal ratifies EU-Ukraine association agreement – Klimkin

12:55 19.02.2015
Prompt implementation of Minsk deal for Ukraine may lead to lifting of Russian sanctions

Prompt implementation of Minsk deal for Ukraine may lead to lifting of Russian sanctions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky instructs law enforcers to check info on importation of smuggling COVID-19 vaccine into Ukraine

Shmyhal instructs to verify info about secret vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine, says he will make vaccination at his own expense with vaccine officially registered in the country

Health Ministry intends to ban Medical Procurement of Ukraine from purchasing vaccines against COVID-19

Kharkiv pharmaceutical company Biolik confirms application for registration of Russian vaccine against COVID-19

Investigative actions in connection with possible 'Belarusian trace' in Sheremet murder case may be carried out in Europe in January – Avakov

LATEST

PGO sends to court case of two organized crime members involved in kidnapping of Lutsenko, Verbytsky in 2014, murder of latter

EU countries write letter to European Commission asking for assistance to Eastern Partnership countries in obtaining COVID-19 vaccine

Ukraine buys COVID-19 vaccines at same cost as most world's countries – Stepanov

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel is ready to assist in attracting technologies to Rivne City

Illegal import of COVID-19 vaccine to Ukraine in large volumes is hardly possible – expert

Zelensky instructs law enforcers to check info on importation of smuggling COVID-19 vaccine into Ukraine

Ukraine fails to contract vaccines from leading manufacturers due to concentration of procurement talks in Health Ministry – ministry

COVID-19 cases in Georgia reach 233,879, daily new numbers declining

Shmyhal instructs to verify info about secret vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine, says he will make vaccination at his own expense with vaccine officially registered in the country

Ukrainian military ranks transferred to NATO military rank codes – Taran

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD