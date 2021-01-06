Another 931 cases of COVID-19 detected in Kyiv over last day - Klitschko

Over the past day, 931 new cases of coronavirus infection have been laboratory confirmed in Kyiv, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said.

"The number of identified patients in Kyiv over the past day is 931. 19 people have died. In total, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 2,022 Kyiv residents. There are 115,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the capital today," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

There are 25 doctors among those, who fell ill.

71 patients were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals, the rest were on self-isolation under the supervision of doctors.

651 people recovered in a day. In total, 41,572 residents of Kyiv have overcome the coronavirus disease.

Most cases of the disease were detected in Darnytsky district - 172, in Dniprovsky district - 137, and in Desniansky district - 133 cases.