10:50 06.01.2021

Ukraine continues to demand Bosnia and Herzegovina return Luhansk icon

Ukraine continues to demand that Bosnia and Herzegovina return the Ukrainian icon, donated earlier by representative of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, presiding in the presidium of the country, to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The Ukrainian icon burned the hands of even experienced Russian diplomats, who disowned it. But Mr. Dodik continues to lie, surpassing his older friends. Ukraine continues to demand the return of the icon," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

As reported, during the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to Bosnia and Herzegovina, he was presented with a 300-year-old Ukrainian icon that was previously kept in Luhansk. According to media reports, the Ukrainian icon returned to Bosnia and Herzegovina for examination.

Tags: #icon #bosnia_herzegovina
