Facts

15:08 05.01.2021

Ukraine's National Police ready to conduct investigative actions with those disseminated data on possible persons ordered hit of Sheremet

3 min read
Ukraine's National Police ready to conduct investigative actions with those disseminated data on possible persons ordered hit of Sheremet

The National Police of Ukraine is interested in obtaining additional information, which may concern those who ordered the murder of journalist Pavlo Sheremet in Kyiv, for which it intends to conduct appropriate investigative actions with the person who is the manager of the audio recording, in which allegedly KGB officials of Belarus are discussing the elimination of political opponents.

"Since the manager of the sound recording is now in the territory of one of the EU countries, in order to carry out the relevant investigative actions, the procedures of international legal assistance must be followed. A joint group of officers of the National Police and the Prosecutor General's Office has already been formed, which is ready to travel to the country of residence of the recording's owner in the near future," the National Police of Ukraine said on the website on Tuesday.

In addition, according to the press service of the department, the investigators of the National Police have prepared an official invitation to Ukraine for the person who is the manager of the sound recording to participate in the investigative actions. "The man will receive the procedural status of a witness, and he will also be provided with proper protection," the police said.

As reported, on January 4, the Ukrayinska Pravda Internet edition with reference to the published audio recordings and the EUobserver Belgian edition said that the murder of Sheremet was prepared by the special services of Belarus. As follows from the recording of the conversations of head of the State Security Committee of Belarus in 2008-2012 Vadim Zaitsev, transferred to Ukrayinska Pravda by the Belarusian opposition, the secret services of Belarus in 2012, by order of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, discussed the possibility of detonating Sheremet with explosives, which was carried out four years later.

"The recording contains the words of Zaitsev, recorded by a hidden device on April 11, 2012, during the briefing of officers of the KGB's Alpha Group, an elite counter-terrorist unit, in Zaitsev's office in Minsk. The KGB also discussed killing Pavlo Sheremet, who was living in Russia at the time. The task is to blow it up. And to do it so that this murder becomes a public message," Ukrayinska Pravda said. Ukrayinska Pravda cites Zaitsev's words published in EUobserver: "We have to work on Sheremet, which is a big headache [...] we will plant a bomb [...] the president [Lukashenko] is waiting for these operations."

Tags: #sheremet #national_police
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:47 04.01.2021
National Police receive permission to carry out investigative actions in one of EU countries in Sheremet murder case

National Police receive permission to carry out investigative actions in one of EU countries in Sheremet murder case

12:23 04.01.2021
National Police receive info on possible masterminds of Sheremet murder

National Police receive info on possible masterminds of Sheremet murder

18:45 28.09.2020
Defendants in 'Sheremet case' plead not guilty in court

Defendants in 'Sheremet case' plead not guilty in court

17:11 28.09.2020
Composition of court in 'Sheremet case' is determined

Composition of court in 'Sheremet case' is determined

12:09 27.08.2020
Electronic tag removed from Kuzmenko – lawyer

Electronic tag removed from Kuzmenko – lawyer

16:25 20.07.2020
Lawyers accuse Interior Ministry of distorting information about Duhar's alleged refusal from several investigative actions

Lawyers accuse Interior Ministry of distorting information about Duhar's alleged refusal from several investigative actions

15:39 13.07.2020
Court releases suspect Dahur in Sheremet murder case from house arrest

Court releases suspect Dahur in Sheremet murder case from house arrest

10:47 23.04.2020
Searches being conducted at relatives of Kuzmenko, suspect in Sheremet assassination – lawyer

Searches being conducted at relatives of Kuzmenko, suspect in Sheremet assassination – lawyer

12:51 04.03.2020
Lawyer of murder suspect involved in Sheremet case being searched – Masi Nayyem

Lawyer of murder suspect involved in Sheremet case being searched – Masi Nayyem

14:42 04.01.2020
Investigative experiment carried out with Sheremet murder suspect Kuzmenko – police

Investigative experiment carried out with Sheremet murder suspect Kuzmenko – police

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet allows stores to sell household chemicals, press during lockdown

Constitutional Court head concerned over threat of blocking court's operation after issuing presidential decree on removal of Tupytsky

Trade in food, medicines, veterinary preparations allowed during strict quarantine - Stepanov

PGO, SBI send written suspicion to Poland's competent authority for delivery to Ukravtodor ex-head Nowak

In Crimea, unknown assailants beat wife, daughter of Ukrainian political prisoner Prykhodko

LATEST

Cabinet allows stores to sell household chemicals, press during lockdown

No shelling attacks recorded in Donbas since midnight, four hectares cleared of mines - JFO HQ

Nemchinov announces receipt of equipment for 'hot line' on access to education for residents of Crimea and ORDLO

Cabinet simplifies procedure for investigating deaths of medical workers from COVID-19

Cabinet allocates UAH 20 mln for provision of humanitarian aid to Croatia

Constitutional Court head concerned over threat of blocking court's operation after issuing presidential decree on removal of Tupytsky

Medical Procurement of Ukraine announces blocking of its work by Health Ministry

U.S. Embassy recommends Ukrainians avoid crowded places in Washington

Zelensky declares UAH 4.6 mln in royalties from Kvartal 95, Kinostolytsia LLC

Decline in PCR testing for COVID-19 can be explained by launch of antigen tests, this doesn't affect decline in incidence – KSE

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD