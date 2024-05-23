If man doesn't show any documents on police request in street, he may be detained for identification – National Police

Chief of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhovsky has explained the algorithm of police actions in the event if men do not have documents outside their home.

Speaking about what could happen if, for example, a man left the house without documents, and the police asked to show them, he said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency that the actions of the policeman will depend on what kind of documents are missing.

"For example, a citizen has a document proving his identity, but there is no military registration document. In this case, the police officer documents this fact, after which, in order to provide a legal assessment of the person's actions, he sends the materials to the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support," Vyhovsky said.

At the same time, he emphasized that this algorithm works in the event that the territorial center did not send an appeal to the police department about the delivery of this particular person.

"Another case: if the police department, in the prescribed manner, received an appeal from the territorial recruitment center regarding this person, then the police officer has the right to carry out administrative detention and deliver him to the appropriate territorial center," the Chief of the National Police said.

He also noted that "if during the check a person does not have military registration documents and identification documents, the police officer can carry out administrative detention to establish his identity."

Vyhovsky alsi said that in this case the detention can last no more than three hours.