Facts

18:08 23.05.2024

If man doesn't show any documents on police request in street, he may be detained for identification – National Police

2 min read
If man doesn't show any documents on police request in street, he may be detained for identification – National Police

Chief of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhovsky has explained the algorithm of police actions in the event if men do not have documents outside their home.

Speaking about what could happen if, for example, a man left the house without documents, and the police asked to show them, he said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency that the actions of the policeman will depend on what kind of documents are missing.

"For example, a citizen has a document proving his identity, but there is no military registration document. In this case, the police officer documents this fact, after which, in order to provide a legal assessment of the person's actions, he sends the materials to the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support," Vyhovsky said.

At the same time, he emphasized that this algorithm works in the event that the territorial center did not send an appeal to the police department about the delivery of this particular person.

"Another case: if the police department, in the prescribed manner, received an appeal from the territorial recruitment center regarding this person, then the police officer has the right to carry out administrative detention and deliver him to the appropriate territorial center," the Chief of the National Police said.

He also noted that "if during the check a person does not have military registration documents and identification documents, the police officer can carry out administrative detention to establish his identity."

Vyhovsky alsi said that in this case the detention can last no more than three hours.

Tags: #national_police

MORE ABOUT

16:01 18.11.2023
As result of missile attacks in Zaporizhia region, two rescuers killed, seven more people injured – police

As result of missile attacks in Zaporizhia region, two rescuers killed, seven more people injured – police

16:58 10.10.2023
National Police chief: Liut joint assault brigade advances, provided with everything necessary, but there are also losses

National Police chief: Liut joint assault brigade advances, provided with everything necessary, but there are also losses

13:25 10.10.2023
We usually insist on evacuation, but some people wait – National Police head

We usually insist on evacuation, but some people wait – National Police head

11:47 10.10.2023
National Police Chief: We're documenting occupiers' war crimes for recognition as genocide in international court

National Police Chief: We're documenting occupiers' war crimes for recognition as genocide in international court

18:36 13.06.2022
National Police head: There are more than 2 mln entries in register on members of illegal armed groups

National Police head: There are more than 2 mln entries in register on members of illegal armed groups

13:53 30.04.2022
Occupants kill civilians in Donetsk region in 24 hours, including child – National Police

Occupants kill civilians in Donetsk region in 24 hours, including child – National Police

17:17 27.02.2022
SBI, SBU, National Police carrying out large-scale measures to identify Russian sabotage groups

SBI, SBU, National Police carrying out large-scale measures to identify Russian sabotage groups

10:30 27.02.2022
Invaders surrender in Kharkiv, National Police asked to give them temporary shelter

Invaders surrender in Kharkiv, National Police asked to give them temporary shelter

11:55 24.02.2022
Police ask Ukrainians to report suspicious people on the streets

Police ask Ukrainians to report suspicious people on the streets

11:29 21.02.2022
Enhanced duty regime extended until Feb 26 - National Police head

Enhanced duty regime extended until Feb 26 - National Police head

AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba to partners after Russian attack on Kharkiv: Seven Patriot systems not such high price for long-term peace in Europe

Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 7 – State Emergency Service

Border guards do not take into account Reserve+ app when crossing border

Zelenskyy on attack on Kharkiv: Russian terrorists take advantage of lack of air defense, ability to destroy Russian launchers near our borders

Already four dead in Kharkiv, two more people being sought – Synehubov

LATEST

First convicts released from serving sentence for mobilization to front

Six people wounded in enemy airstrike against Derhachi

Kuleba to partners after Russian attack on Kharkiv: Seven Patriot systems not such high price for long-term peace in Europe

Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 7 – State Emergency Service

Border guards do not take into account Reserve+ app when crossing border

Zelenskyy on attack on Kharkiv: Russian terrorists take advantage of lack of air defense, ability to destroy Russian launchers near our borders

Already four dead in Kharkiv, two more people being sought – Synehubov

Invaders fire at Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhia region, local resident killed

Invaders attack Kharkiv and Zolochiv, at least seven civilians injured – Synehubov

Enemy loses 1,330 people over day

AD
AD
AD
AD