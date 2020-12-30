Facts

08:57 30.12.2020

Zelensky signs decree on dismissal of Tupytsky from post of Constitutional Court judge for two months

3 min read
Zelensky signs decree on dismissal of Tupytsky from post of Constitutional Court judge for two months

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the dismissal of Head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytsky from the post of a judge of the Constitutional Court for a period of two months.

"I am signing this decree for the sake of restoring justice and resolving the constitutional crisis," Zelensky said on Tuesday evening.

According to the information, the decision was made after the specialists of the President's Office received and processed an appeal from the Prosecutor General's Office, signed by the acting Prosecutor General, to dismiss judge of the Constitutional Court Tupytsky from post for a period of two months.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Andriy Smyrnov said that the appeal was aimed at the execution of Article 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which provides that officials appointed by the President of Ukraine are dismissed from office at the request of the prosecutor, and the decision is made by the President.

"We have not established any reservations about the possibility of its considering and making appropriate decisions," he said.

"Of course, I support the president's decision to dismiss Mr. Tupytsky from the post of a judge of the Constitutional Court. First of all, this is a completely logical continuation of the process that we started in parliament, when we collected 226 signatures of MPs under an appeal to the Constitutional Court of Ukraine to voluntarily resign, because now there is no public trust in this institution," Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia said.

He also said that the head of the Constitutional Court was informed of the suspicion by the Prosecutor General's Office on articles that demonstrate a conflict of interest.

According to experts in the field of constitutional law, neither the Constitution of Ukraine, nor the law of Ukraine on the Constitutional Court determine a special procedure for such a procedural action, which is the dismissal of a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine from the exercise of official duties, representative of the President of Ukraine at the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Fedir Venislavsky said.

"This is not a suspension, not the termination of his powers as a judge, this is a temporary measure provided by Article 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The President of Ukraine, pursuant to the Constitution and the laws of Ukraine, in accordance with the Constitution, issues decrees. In accordance with Article 154, the person appointed by the President of Ukraine may be temporarily dismissed from office for up to two months during the pretrial investigation. That is, the President of Ukraine acts in full accordance with his constitutional powers, dismissing Mr. Tupytsky from the post of a judge of the Constitutional Court for two months," Venislavsky said.

 

Tags: #tupytsky #decree
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:00 30.12.2020
Zelensky fires Kryvonos from post of NSDC Dpty Secretary – decree

Zelensky fires Kryvonos from post of NSDC Dpty Secretary – decree

13:13 15.10.2020
Zelensky signs decree on transfer of farmland from state to municipal property

Zelensky signs decree on transfer of farmland from state to municipal property

18:29 17.08.2020
Zelensky appoints Kondratiuk, Shevchenko, Stefanishyna, Urusky to NSDC – decree

Zelensky appoints Kondratiuk, Shevchenko, Stefanishyna, Urusky to NSDC – decree

14:00 09.11.2019
Zelensky signs decree on urgent measures to implement reforms aimed at stimulating economic growth, strengthening state

Zelensky signs decree on urgent measures to implement reforms aimed at stimulating economic growth, strengthening state

12:46 13.08.2019
Zelensky simplifies naturalization rules for foreigners, stateless persons who defended Ukraine, for politically prosecuted Russians – decree

Zelensky simplifies naturalization rules for foreigners, stateless persons who defended Ukraine, for politically prosecuted Russians – decree

09:30 21.04.2019
Poroshenko signs 'Issues of European, Euro-Atlantic Integration' decree

Poroshenko signs 'Issues of European, Euro-Atlantic Integration' decree

14:07 27.11.2018
Correct version of Poroshenko's martial law decree to be published on Wed

Correct version of Poroshenko's martial law decree to be published on Wed

16:38 12.10.2018
Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on urgent measures to protect Ukraine's interests in Black, Azov Seas, and Kerch Strait

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on urgent measures to protect Ukraine's interests in Black, Azov Seas, and Kerch Strait

10:09 23.04.2018
Meeting of Ukrainian-U.S. working group on non-proliferation, export control issues to be held in Washington on April 24-25

Meeting of Ukrainian-U.S. working group on non-proliferation, export control issues to be held in Washington on April 24-25

17:19 22.11.2017
Poroshenko signs decree to appoint Roman Trehuba director of State Bureau of Investigations

Poroshenko signs decree to appoint Roman Trehuba director of State Bureau of Investigations

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky fires Serhiychuk from post of head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration

Zelensky fires Kryvonos from post of NSDC Dpty Secretary – decree

PrivatBank's case starts to move in needed direction – Prosecutor General

Mykytas served with charges on ordering kidnapping of company lawyer – source

Interfax-Ukraine announces schedule for January 1 through January 10, 2021

LATEST

Decision on dismissal of Constitutional Court head made at special plenary session – Constitutional Court

Zelensky fires Serhiychuk from post of head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration

Number of new COVID-19 cases grows by 998 in Ukraine in past 24 hours

No Ukrainians among victims of earthquake in Croatia

Health Ministry hopes to receive first 150,000-200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Feb

Azerbaijan records 1,101 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths in past 24 hours

Kyiv metro to run two hours longer on New Year's Eve

Zelensky convenes NSDC meeting in connection with Constitutional Court situation – Leshchenko

PrivatBank's case starts to move in needed direction – Prosecutor General

Ukrainian Embassy in Croatia urges Ukrainians be careful due to earthquake

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD