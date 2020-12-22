Facts

12:29 22.12.2020

Over 1,600 Ukrainians released from prison abroad after consuls' intervention – Kuleba

3 min read
Over 1,600 Ukrainians released from prison abroad after consuls' intervention – Kuleba

More than 1,600 Ukrainians were released from prison abroad after the intervention of Ukrainian consuls, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said. "These are the stories that did not make it into the news and social networks, but these are specific rescued destinies of Ukrainians and reunited families," Kuleba said in a speech at a conference of heads of foreign diplomatic institutions.

He said that the Foreign Ministry has something to boast about in 2020, in particular, Ukraine received the status of the Enhanced Opportunities Partners of NATO, together with Poland and Lithuania, Ukraine created the Lublin Triangle, the International Criminal Court in The Hague stated sufficient grounds to start an official investigation of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Crimea and Donbas amid Russian aggression.

"The historic Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Free Trade Area between Ukraine and the UK has been signed and already ratified by Ukraine and almost ratified by the UK. The FTA Agreement with Israel will enter into force soon (all procedures are completed). A qualitatively new strategic partnership with Turkey has been achieved. For the first time in 70 years of membership, a representative of Ukraine headed the Danube Commission. Vitaliy Markiv returned home. In addition to him, we returned from prisons from all over the world 30 citizens from such very resonant well-known cases that got on the news pages," the foreign minister said.

He said that the Foreign Ministry has completely rebooted the promotion of Ukrainian exports abroad and attraction of investments to Ukraine. "We carried out a large digitalization at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We liberalized the visa policy, opening Ukraine to the world, and made our services for Ukrainian citizens abroad more convenient by introducing an electronic queue at the consulates. For the first time, Ukraine made a purchase in the NATO procurement system," he said.

In addition, Kuleba said that it was thanks to the support and actions of Ukrainian diplomats that more than 250,000 Ukrainians were able to return home under lockdown conditions introduced around the world this spring.

"There were cases when diplomats spent the night at airports, and the only flights that landed at those closed airports were flights of Ukrainian planes. Since Ukrainian diplomats agreed to open the way for Ukrainians home. We also helped bring tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. But, having all these results, we are facing even greater challenges," he said.

Tags: #ukrainians #intervention
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:02 25.10.2020
Klympush-Tsintsadze calls on Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to respond to Szijjártó's appeal to support one of parties in local elections in Ukraine

Klympush-Tsintsadze calls on Ukraine's Foreign Ministry to respond to Szijjártó's appeal to support one of parties in local elections in Ukraine

11:37 01.10.2020
Most Ukrainians favor joining EU, NATO – SOCIS survey

Most Ukrainians favor joining EU, NATO – SOCIS survey

11:48 07.07.2020
A dozen 'unwanted' Ukrainians in Greece return to Ukraine Tuesday on two flights

A dozen 'unwanted' Ukrainians in Greece return to Ukraine Tuesday on two flights

10:24 27.02.2020
Covid-19 coronavirus detected in 26-year old Ukrainian in Italy – media

Covid-19 coronavirus detected in 26-year old Ukrainian in Italy – media

10:37 24.09.2019
Ukrainian ombudsman Denisova says 113 Ukrainians still held in Russia, annexed Crimea

Ukrainian ombudsman Denisova says 113 Ukrainians still held in Russia, annexed Crimea

16:30 28.12.2018
Ukrainians name Poroshenko politician of the year, establishment of OCU main event of the year

Ukrainians name Poroshenko politician of the year, establishment of OCU main event of the year

11:52 24.12.2018
No Ukrainians among tsunami victims in Indonesia — FM

No Ukrainians among tsunami victims in Indonesia — FM

11:37 29.10.2018
No Ukrainians aboard crashed plane in Indonesia

No Ukrainians aboard crashed plane in Indonesia

17:09 23.10.2018
Assets of Ukrainians who harm Russia to be blocked - Medvedev

Assets of Ukrainians who harm Russia to be blocked - Medvedev

16:29 12.10.2018
Most Ukrainians don't identify themselves with any political trends or ideologies – survey

Most Ukrainians don't identify themselves with any political trends or ideologies – survey

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SAPO to ask court to arrest Tatarov with alternative bail of UAH 10 mln

Unknown persons rob house of Brovary mayor, beat him – police

Yulia Svyrydenko replaces Kovaliv as Dpty Head of President's Office of Ukraine – decrees

Kovaliv leaves post of dpty head of President's Office – Hetmantsev

Ukraine to not suspend flights with Great Britain – Krykliy

LATEST

Former MP Pavlenko buys Nashe Radio

SAPO to ask court to arrest Tatarov with alternative bail of UAH 10 mln

Uber launches package delivery service Uber Connect in Kyiv

Vaccination against COVID-19 planned to cover 50% of Ukrainian population in 2021-2022

Yanukovych's lawyers say prosecutors disrupt hearing on choosing preventive measure

United States disturbed by capturing of Ukrainian Armed Forces' soldier, injuries of two more – embassy

Cabinet to not ban entry of tourists from UK due to SARS-CoV-2 mutation, recommends refraining from travel

Shmyhal, G7, EU ambassadors discuss purchase of vaccine against COVID-19

Yerevan metro employees go on strike demanding PM Pashinyan's resignation - media

Twelve civilians and servicemen of Azerbaijan killed in mine explosions in Karabakh since Nov 10 - Foreign Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD