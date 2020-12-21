Facts

18:00 21.12.2020

UNICEF to supply batch of oxygen concentrators to medical facilities in eastern Ukraine

UNICEF with the support of the German government this week will supply 100 oxygen concentrators to medical institutions in five eastern regions of Ukraine, according to the website of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Oxygen concentrators will be supplied to reference hospitals in Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. It is assumed that half of the consignment of equipment will be received by medical institutions near the contact line in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

This is the third batch of oxygen concentrators that UNICEF donated to Ukraine with the support of international donors and the private sector. UNICEF has purchased a total of 463 concentrators. Delivery of the next batch of oxygen equipment is expected in a few weeks.

