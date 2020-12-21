Ukrainians advised not to travel to London, southern England due to outbreak of new type of coronavirus – embassy

The Embassy of Ukraine in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland recommends that Ukrainian citizens temporarily refrain from traveling to London and southeast England, where, starting from December 20, the fourth category (Tier4) of local lockdown was introduced due to the spread of the disease caused by a new type of coronavirus ( 2019-nCoV).

"Ukrainians who are already in areas most affected by the coronavirus are advised to be cautious and careful, observe and comply with the requirements of local authorities, and also track information on the website https://tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua/. Up-to-date information about current local quarantine restrictions can be found on this government website: https://www.gov.uk/find-coronavirus-local-restrictions," the Embassy said on its Facebook page on Monday.

According to the information available at the Embassy, as of December 21, the decision to suspend flights with the UK was made by the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Italy, Ireland, Germany, Czech Republic, France, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Bulgaria, and Canada. "Considering the above, we recommend that you keep track of the information and advice of the airline, which is to operate your flight, as well as airport services," the message says.