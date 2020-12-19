Facts

14:29 19.12.2020

Kernes' funeral will take place on December 23

1 min read

The farewell ceremony and the funeral of the mayor of Kharkiv Hennadiy Kernes, who died in the Berlin clinic Charite, will take place on Wednesday, December 23, said secretary of the city council Ihor Terekhov.

"The farewell will take place in the foyer of the opera house, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Then the funeral will take place in the honorary alley," Terekhov told the Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

He also said that access to Kernes funeral service, which will be held in the Annunciation Cathedral, will be limited due to antiepidemic restrictions.

As reported, Kernes died at the age of 62 in the Berlin clinic Charite, where he received treatment after complications from COVID-19.

Kernes was first elected as the mayor of Kharkiv in 2010. In 2015, he was re-elected to the post, winning the first round of elections.

On November 4, 2020, Kharkiv City Territorial Election Commission again recognized Kernes as the elected mayor. He received the largest number of voters' votes who took part in the elections - 60.34% of voters voted for him.

