Kernes brought to Charite – Fuks

Mayor of Kharkiv Hennadiy Kernes was brought to the Charite German clinic in Berlin for treatment on Thursday night, Kernes' friend and businessman Pavlo Fuks said.

"At about 01:00 in the night, Hennadiy Kernes flew to the Charite clinic," Fuks wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, Kernes's condition is grave. Fuks said that the mayor is conscious and they exchanged a few words via video link.

As reported, a previously informed source told Interfax-Ukraine that on September 16, at about 21:50, the plane with Kernes on board took off from Kharkiv to Berlin.

Kernes has confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) and bilateral pneumonia. On September 10, he was admitted to the 17th city hospital of Kharkiv.