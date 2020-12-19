Facts

Russia records 28,209 new COVID-19 cases, 585 deaths in past 24 hours - HQ

The daily rate of new COVID-19 cases in Russia has reached 28,209 and 585 have people died over the past day, the coronavirus response headquarters said in a bulletin on Saturday.

"Russia has recorded 28,209 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the 85 regions over the past 24 hours, including 5,310 cases (18.8%) identified proactively, without any clinical symptoms," the bulletin said.

The largest number of new cases is still recorded in Moscow. As many as 6,459 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Moscow, 74 deaths were confirmed, and 5,925 patients were discharged upon recovery in the past 24 hours.

According to the HQ, the slowest infection growth rate over the past day has been recorded in the Nenets Autonomous District, the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, Tyva, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, Mari El, the Novosibirsk, Magadan, Kemerovo, and Orenburg regions, Dagestan, Karachayevo-Cherkessia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Mordovia, and the Altai and Krasnodar territories. The growth rate in these regions varies from 0.3 to 0.7%.

The cumulative number of new coronavirus cases recorded in the 85 regions of the Russian Federation has reached 2,819,429, up by 1.1%. Over the entire period of the pandemic, 50,347 people have died in Russia. As many as 2,254,742 patients have recovered and been released from the hospitals, including 26,109 over the past day.

The number of active coronavirus cases (all cases minus all recoveries and all deaths) currently stands at 514,340.

 

