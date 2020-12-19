Facts

08:58 19.12.2020

Zelensky welcomes IMF decision to start mission in Ukraine on Stand-By Arrangement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes the decision of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the work of the mission to revise Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine.

"I welcome the decision of the IMF to start its mission in Ukraine on December 21-23. Because of the COVID-19, the mission will communicate online to review the Stand-By Arrangement. Ukraine stays a reliable partner of the IMF as our collaboration will benefit Ukrainian people," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter on Friday.

As reported, the IMF Mission will start the first review of the Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine from December 21 to December 23. Given the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mission will conduct a remote discussion with the Ukrainian authorities on current economic events, measures and reforms necessary to complete the first review. Following the end of the New Year holidays in January 2021, the mission plans to resume meetings.

Tags: #zelensky #imf
