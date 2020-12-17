Zelensky urges ambassadors to work more actively to involve other countries to participate in 'Crimean Platform'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukrainian ambassadors to work more actively to involve world's countries to participate in the Crimean Platform initiative.

"Further work on the liberation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea is important. I am pleased to note that today this issue has been returned to the international agenda. The Crimean Platform, our initiative to consolidate international efforts for the de-occupation of Crimea, is gaining increasing publicity. Our partners in Europe and North America have already supported this initiative, and I urge you to work more actively to involve countries from other regions to it," the president said at the plenary session "Strategic Priorities of Ukraine's Foreign Policy" within the conference of heads of foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine on Thursday.

He said that in 2020, the UN General Assembly adopted the resolutions "Problem of the Militarization of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea " and "Situation of Human Rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea," calling them very important.

"It is important that all our international partners know about their content. This is the main task for our Permanent Representative to the UN, who is already doing this brilliantly. But it is the task not only for him. Each of you should inform about the content of documents initiated by Ukraine in the country of your host countries. Such resolutions are your important main theses for a meeting in local ministries of foreign affairs and with the leadership of the host countries," Zelensky said.