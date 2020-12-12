Some 241 Ukrainian citizens held captive in temporarily occupied Donbas - Denisova

Some 241 Ukrainian citizens are now being held captive in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova said.

According to a post on Denisova's Facebook page, during a meeting with British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons, she informed that 241 Ukrainian citizens are held captive in the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas.

"It is still impossible to monitor observance of their rights and conditions of detention in places of detention," the Ombudsman said.

In addition, Denisova urged the ambassador to ask the representatives of her country during the vote on December 16 to support the UN General Assembly resolution "The situation with human rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine".

The parties also discussed the possibility of cooperation in providing technical and expert support in strengthening the institutional capacity of the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine through the creation of an Educational Center for Human Rights with representative offices in the regions to raise the legal awareness of citizens on their rights.

"I hope that all the issues raised will find their practical implementation in the near future," Denisova said.