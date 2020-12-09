Facts

16:43 09.12.2020

Govt approves lockdown from Jan 8 to 24, 2021 - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the introduction of a lockdown in Ukraine from January 8 to January 24, 2021.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

As the prime minister said earlier, during this period, the work of cafes, restaurants and bars (except for delivery and take-out), non-food stores, cinemas, fitness clubs, gyms, theaters and shopping centers will be prohibited.

All educational institutions, except for kindergartens, will also be sent on vacation.

All public events will also be banned.

At the same time, public transport will operate in "orange" epidemiological zone.

