Facts

18:02 08.12.2020

Conflict in Donbas must be resolved with respect of territorial integrity, Ukraine's independence - Blair

3 min read
Conflict in Donbas must be resolved with respect of territorial integrity, Ukraine's independence - Blair

The conflict in eastern Ukraine must be resolved on the basis of respect for the territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has said.

Blair said at the online discussion on Tuesday, that there are two very important things. First of all, to make sure that the world does not forget about this (the war in the east of Ukraine). This will be a very important element of negotiations with Biden administration (U.S. President Joseph Biden). More than 30,000 of people died literally in part of Europe, this is a terrible situation. And, secondly, to make sure that the sovereignty of Ukraine is understood and respected, and its allies in the world understand that this topic will not disappear for the people of Ukraine. It is absolutely important that we are trying to resolve (the conflict), but it must be resolved on the basis of respect for the territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine.

At the same time, he said that Ukraine has become much closer to NATO membership. The former prime minister said that NATO membership will be the choice Ukraine will make. He thinks Ukraine has become much closer to NATO. And it was a demonstration of the continuing need for NATO because of what happened to Ukraine. His proposal is to just continue to work on this with NATO, to improve the defense capability of Ukraine, which has been an important factor in these past few years.

Blair said that the decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO will be made regardless of Russia's violation of international norms regarding Ukraine.

He said that while there is frustration in Ukraine that things move faster, the steps Ukraine has taken in the last two-three years have been the right ones. He urged to move on this path, building great connections in terms of opportunities and continuing to prove the case very strongly.

In addition, the former head of the British government stressed the importance of cooperation between Ukraine and the United States in the field of security.

He thinks that it is important for a country like Ukraine to realize that your main security relationship will be with U.S. and its allies. This does not mean that you cannot cooperate and trade with China, but probably in the future you will you have to do it wisely.

Blair also said that at least Ukraine will have to hold serious consultations with the United States and its allies before taking radical steps.

The online discussion was organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation and the Yalta European Strategy (YES). The former prime minister took part in it as Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

Tags: #blair #donbas
AD
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:04 08.12.2020
Ceasefire abided in Donbas since midnight, 6 ha cleared - JFO HQ

Ceasefire abided in Donbas since midnight, 6 ha cleared - JFO HQ

15:03 03.12.2020
Arestovych says exchange of detainees possible before year end

Arestovych says exchange of detainees possible before year end

12:49 25.11.2020
Decommunization in Donbas, Crimea should be the same as throughout Ukraine after de-occupation - Minister on Reintegration Holovanchuk

Decommunization in Donbas, Crimea should be the same as throughout Ukraine after de-occupation - Minister on Reintegration Holovanchuk

12:44 20.11.2020
Process of Donbas reintegration considered exclusively in conjunction with Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

Process of Donbas reintegration considered exclusively in conjunction with Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

14:55 14.11.2020
Ukrainian presidential office head endorses document which may give impetus to Minsk negotiating format

Ukrainian presidential office head endorses document which may give impetus to Minsk negotiating format

18:19 13.11.2020
Out of seven checkpoints only Stanytsia Luhanska, Novotroyitske operate in Donbas – order guard service

Out of seven checkpoints only Stanytsia Luhanska, Novotroyitske operate in Donbas – order guard service

17:43 13.11.2020
Kyiv prepares new details for action plan on Donbas: restoration of control over border worked out, demilitarization of ORDLO is key component – source

Kyiv prepares new details for action plan on Donbas: restoration of control over border worked out, demilitarization of ORDLO is key component – source

12:40 12.11.2020
More than half of Ukrainians believe that negotiations need to be held to achieve peace in Donbas - poll

More than half of Ukrainians believe that negotiations need to be held to achieve peace in Donbas - poll

14:25 11.11.2020
More than half of Ukrainians believe that it is necessary to negotiate with both Russia and 'DPR/LPR' reps in order to achieve peace in Donbas – poll

More than half of Ukrainians believe that it is necessary to negotiate with both Russia and 'DPR/LPR' reps in order to achieve peace in Donbas – poll

18:26 10.11.2020
Ukrainian 'Action Plan' for Donbas taken as basis, but it's too early to talk about specific results - delegation to TCG

Ukrainian 'Action Plan' for Donbas taken as basis, but it's too early to talk about specific results - delegation to TCG

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

Intl partners should participate in process of complete reboot of Ukraine's judiciary- Kuleba

Party of Hungarians of Ukraine leaves first session of Zakarpattia Regional Council in protest against 'political persecution' - media

Ukraine still not received materials, evidence promised by Iran on downed UIA plane – Dpty Prosecutor General

Ryanair із 30 березня запустить напрямок Київ-Венеція

LATEST

EU-Ukraine Association Council to be held in Brussels on Feb 11, 2021

Kyiv City council appoints four new Klitschko dpties on self-government

Year after Normandy Four summit is year of lost opportunities for Ukraine - Nalyvaichenko

Number of cyber incidents falls by 66.7% in Ukraine from Dec 2 to Dec 8 - CERT-UA

Ukraine calls on intl partners to support its demand for provision of materials on downed UIA plane promised by Iran

Zelensky replaces head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration

Ukraine to insist on Iran's implementation of agreements reached on investigation into UIA's plane crash – Enin

Infrastructure Ministry to develop e-platform for multimodal container traffic in 2021

Honda wants to increase its presence in Ukraine – ambassador

Kernes plans to return to Kharkiv from Germany in December

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD