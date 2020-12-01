SAPO Head regards situation with anti-corruption infrastructure as another round of confrontation

Acting Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Maksym Hryschuk says that resistance to the work of anti-corruption bodies of Ukraine at all levels is logical, taking into account the category of cases under investigation.

"Five years ago, when we started our work, we understood that it would be difficult, now we see it is very difficult. But this is to be expected. Previously, there was no such category of cases, such category of persons whom we hold accountable. Therefore, fierce resistance at all levels - this is logical [...] I regard the situation that has developed now as another round of confrontation with us," Hryschuk said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Answering the question whether the work of NABU and SAPO would be expedient if the Constitutional Court of Ukraine recognizes the law On the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court unconstitutional, the acting the head of the SAPO said: "Now many have a desire to complicate our work [...] I do not want to imagine such a situation, I still think that it will not come to this and common sense will prevail."

