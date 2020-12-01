Facts

15:58 01.12.2020

Constitutional Court plans to resume work on Dec 8

Constitutional Court plans to resume work on Dec 8

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine, which previously switched to a remote work mode, will resume its sessions. The agenda of the sessions was published on the court's website.

So, on December 8 and December 10, the sessions of the Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court are scheduled, and on December 9 the session of the First Senate of the Constitutional Court.

On Tuesday, December 8, the court plans to continue considering the case on the constitutional proposal of 142 MPs on the interpretation of the provision of the fourth Paragraph of the preamble of the Constitution of Ukraine on "decent living conditions" (closed part of the session). It is also planned to consider the issue of starting constitutional proceedings on the proposal of 47 MPs on the constitutionality of a number of provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine on special confiscation and to consider extending the term for the ruling by the collegiums of judges of the First and Second Senates of the Constitutional Court on opening or refusing to open constitutional proceedings in cases of constitutional complaints and constitutional proposals.

On December 10, the court will continue consideration of the case on the constitutional proposal of the authorized person of the Verkhovna Rada for human rights on the compliance of the Constitution of Ukraine with certain provisions of the laws on civil service and service in local government bodies.

As reported, on November 12, the Constitutional Court switched to a remote work mode in connection with the preliminary confirmation of the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in0 several judges.

