On anniversary of referendum on Ukraine's independence, Zelensky urges compatriots to unite efforts for good of country

Ukraine has a chance to become a powerful and competitive country if citizens unite their efforts for this, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in his statement on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the All-Ukrainian referendum on Ukraine's independence. "The main thing today is that we have everything we need to become the powerful and competitive country. And Ukraine has every chance of becoming just that very soon. However, this is possible under one simple condition, if we all work together to do this," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

He urged his compatriots not to argue "who loves Ukraine more, better and more correctly," and said that at the referendum on December 1, 1991, "more than 28 million votes became one, powerful voice of the Ukrainian people, to tell the whole world: "We want and we will live in our country, in independent Ukraine."

"Although this is not stipulated by the spelling rules, I think that the word 'Independence' should be written with a capital letter. As a sign of boundless respect for all who fought it for centuries, and as a symbol of how much it means to us," Zelensky said.