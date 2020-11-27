Facts

12:35 27.11.2020

SBU should work proactively, focus on protecting national security - head of Rada profile committee

3 min read
SBU should work proactively, focus on protecting national security - head of Rada profile committee

The fight with organized crime, economic crimes and corruption will remain in the functionality of the SBU only in the context of protecting national security, narrowing the jurisdiction is necessary to transform the department into a special service, says head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Zavytnevych (Servant of the People).

In a blitz interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, explaining the version of the bill on reforming the SBU, which was finalized by the deputies, Zavytnevych noted that the main efforts of the Service should be aimed at preventing crimes.

"The very philosophy of the secret service must change - work not on the fact of crimes committed, but in proactive mode ... In addition, modern hybrid wars are waged by 'proxy' forces – by private military companies using terrorist organizations and transnational criminal groups, through an 'operation of influence' by the forces of agents in authorities or special information operations," said the head of the committee.

In this context, he explained that counterintelligence support all branches of government and vital national interests, the fight against terrorism and the protection of the constitutional order should become the main directions of the SBU's activities.

"Everything else is the fight against organized crime, economic crimes, corruption and other, I emphasize, exclusively through the prism of the above directions," Zavytnevych added.

Speaking about the need to narrow the jurisdiction, the head of the committee expressed bewilderment that the draft law of the SBU contained Article 201-1 of the Criminal Code, which concerns the smuggling of timber and wood products. "Together with such articles, we are reducing everything unnatural, leaving direct functionality - crimes against the foundations of national security, against peace, human security and international order, terrorism," said the head of the relevant parliamentary committee.

"Anyone who has come across pressure from ... the 'K' branch knows that pressure on business occurs through the tools of pretrial investigation, since it is impossible to seize goods or equipment as part of counterintelligence measures, to put pressure on company employees, and as part of a pretrial investigation one can do it," stressed Zavytnevych.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with the agency, head of the SBU Ivan Bakanov criticized the version of the bill on reforming the SBU proposed by the deputies. According to the head of the Ukrainian special service, none of the committee members discussed the final version of the text with the SBU. "In general, such a 'reform' of security has nothing to do with the standards of the leading intelligence services of NATO and the EU, to which we all strive. It is more like an attempt to weaken the state and the president," he said.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:06 27.11.2020
Zelensky tables bill to Rada on restoring responsibility for inaccurate declaration of assets

Zelensky tables bill to Rada on restoring responsibility for inaccurate declaration of assets

12:21 27.11.2020
Draft state budget for 2021 submitted to Rada for consideration at second reading

Draft state budget for 2021 submitted to Rada for consideration at second reading

14:31 26.11.2020
SBU blocks intl supply channel of Russian military goods through Ukraine

SBU blocks intl supply channel of Russian military goods through Ukraine

18:13 17.11.2020
Brawls break out near Rada building, police asking protesters to stop their illegal actions

Brawls break out near Rada building, police asking protesters to stop their illegal actions

15:17 17.11.2020
Rada refuses to postpone mandatory application of payment transaction recorders

Rada refuses to postpone mandatory application of payment transaction recorders

14:33 17.11.2020
Rada cannot cancel weekend quarantine

Rada cannot cancel weekend quarantine

13:41 13.11.2020
SBU reform issue politicized, bill proposed by deputies weakens country's security – Bakanov

SBU reform issue politicized, bill proposed by deputies weakens country's security – Bakanov

12:30 10.11.2020
Four parties would confidently enter Rada – opinion poll

Four parties would confidently enter Rada – opinion poll

16:59 04.11.2020
Rada fails first attempt to postpone introduction of payment transactions recorders, up limits of private entrepreneurs by 33.4%

Rada fails first attempt to postpone introduction of payment transactions recorders, up limits of private entrepreneurs by 33.4%

18:02 23.10.2020
SBU detains members of organization funded by MPs to participate in raider seizures, protest actions

SBU detains members of organization funded by MPs to participate in raider seizures, protest actions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky appoints Hrynevetsky as Odesa Regional State Administration's head – decree

Zelensky tables bill to Rada on restoring responsibility for inaccurate declaration of assets

Ukraine sees record high 16,218 new COVID-19 cases in past day

SBU blocks intl supply channel of Russian military goods through Ukraine

Russia sends 100th illegal 'humanitarian convoy' to ORDLO - Border Guard Service

LATEST

Zelensky appoints Hrynevetsky as Odesa Regional State Administration's head – decree

Ukraine sees record high 16,218 new COVID-19 cases in past day

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel discussed with Minister Elkin the interaction of countries in the trade and economic sphere

Russia sends 100th illegal 'humanitarian convoy' to ORDLO - Border Guard Service

NABU initiates granting of permission to detain suspected judges of District Administrative Court

Ukraine and Israel will strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation – The Embassy

Belarus presents note of protest to Ukraine's ambassador

World Bank to allocate about $100 mln to Ukraine for purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, medical institutions equipment - Dpty Health Minister

OSCE SMM head urges sides on resolving conflict in Donbas to constructiveness, compromise

Ukraine sees record high of 15,331 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD