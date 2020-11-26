SBU blocks intl supply channel of Russian military goods through Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) blocked the international supply channel of Russian military goods through the territory of Ukraine and warned about their possible transfer to the countries of the United Nations Security Council Sanctions Lists.

"In particular, law enforcement officers have documented and suppressed the illegal activities of the management of one of Kyiv companies that planned to illegally supply parts for helicopters to one of the African countries. To conceal the Russian origin of goods and their military purpose during customs registration, the organizers provided documentation in which false information was indicated," the SBU press center said.

It is noted that the organizers also did not have authorization documents. They planned to transport military products by flight from Boryspil International Airport.

Based on the results of the identification of the seized goods, criminal proceedings were initiated on the grounds of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 333 (violation of the procedure for international transfer of the goods which are subject to the state export control) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.