14:30 25.11.2020

Ukraine to extend anti-Russian economic sanctions until 2022

The Ukrainian government intends to extend trade sanctions on goods originating in Russia for one more year, until 2022, according to the draft decree on the agenda of the government meeting on Wednesday. It was drafted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture.

The document amends the government's decree of December 30, 2015, which envisages restrictions on imports of goods originating in Russia.

Since January 2, 2016, Russian goods have the highest import duties instead of the previous zero rate, which applied to some Russian goods in accordance with the Free Trade Agreement between CIS members.

