Head of State Service for Ethnopolitics sees disproportion between regulation of secular, religious events during 'weekend quarantine'

Head of the State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience Olena Bohdan believes that there is a disproportion between the regulation of secular and religious events in the "weekend quarantine."

"Religious organizations were left with the opportunity to be open on weekends, but at the same time, the number of participants in religious events was limited to 20, regardless of whether it was a working day or a day off. In the same decree, secular events on weekdays are either limited depending on the area of the premises, or limitation to 50% of the room's fullness. We have a paradoxical situation when only up to 20 people can be present in a large church, although at the same time a person can go to watch a movie in a half-filled hall," Bohdan told Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on the introduction of the "weekend quarantine."

According to her, there is a disproportion between the regulation of secular and religious events, which crosses the limits of the legal field, since certain restrictions cannot be imposed on religious grounds.

Moreover, according to Bohdan, those who prescribed the final version of the current quarantine rules considered such a situation to be a certain compromise.

"However, instead, many [people] perceived it ['weekend quarantine'] as unfair and incomprehensible. I believe that if we could sit down calmly and talk over the rationality of safety measures so that they are unified, then we would come up with options that would be no less safe and more desirable for everyone. I would emphasize that on the part of religious organizations there is a very serious attitude to quarantine issues," she said.