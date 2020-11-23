Over 30% of all medicines ordered by residents of villages, urban-type settlements – Nova Poshta

More than 30% of all medicines delivered by Nova Poshta group of companies are ordered by residents of villages and urban-type settlements.

As the press service of Nova Poshta said on Monday, since the launch of the service, the company has already delivered 400,000 parcels with medicines and related goods. At the same time, the volume of medicines delivery to customers living in rural areas continues to grow: if in August the company delivered 20% of all parcels with medicines to villages, then in November this share increased to 32%.

"This year, we continued to focus on expanding our network in villages, and the growing demand for medicines delivery in rural areas only confirms the correctness of our decision. At the beginning of the quarantine, we secured a partnership with the largest online pharmacies offering our customers a wide range of medicines, medical products, vitamins, etc. After all, during a pandemic, it is much safer to order medicines on the Internet, choosing an offer with the best price and getting a parcel near your home, than to go to the regional center for them," the press service said, citing CEO of Nova Poshta Oleksandr Bulba.

The company said that there are two ways to order delivery: to the branch or by courier to your home. However, with the beginning of the viral and respiratory disease season, customers increasingly prefer targeted delivery: in November, 27% of all medicines orders were delivered by couriers.

According to the company, the delivery of medicines is in the greatest demand among residents of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions.

Nova Poshta launched the medicines delivery service in April 2020.