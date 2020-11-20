Facts

12:44 20.11.2020

Process of Donbas reintegration considered exclusively in conjunction with Crimea – Reintegration Ministry

The issue of returning the temporarily occupied territories - the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions is considered exclusively as a whole, said Ihor Yaremenko, Deputy Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

"The logic of the need to unite the cases of Donbas and Crimea was the basis for reformatting the structure of our Ministry. We moved away from regional directorates, or departments, as it was before, when there were separate directions in Crimea and separately in Donetsk and Luhansk. Now, when we talk about occupied territories, we consider Crimea and Donbas in a comprehensive manner. It is the combination of these two cases that gives us an advantage in the future in the direction of de-occupation of these territories," Yaremenko noted during the presentation of the analytical report entitled "New policy of de-occupation: signs and warnings," the press service of the ministry reported.

According to him, the Ministry of Reintegration constantly emphasizes the need for safe reintegration, which means resolving security issues as the first step towards a further settlement of the conflict.

Tags: #crimea #donbas #ukraine
