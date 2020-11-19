Facts

11:29 19.11.2020

Kuleba congratulates newly appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia

1 min read
Kuleba congratulates newly appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba congratulated Aru Ayvazyan on the appointment to the post of Foreign Minister of Armenia.

"I congratulate Ara Ayvazyan on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia. I hope for joint work and the development of bilateral relations between Ukraine and Armenia," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

On November 18, Armenian President Armen Sargsyan signed a decree dismissing Zohrab Mnatsakanyan as Foreign Minister and appointing his Deputy Ayvazyan as Minister.

Tags: #armenia #congratulations #kuleba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:42 18.11.2020
Kuleba: The only alternative to granting MAP in NATO to Ukraine is Ukraine's membership in Alliance

Kuleba: The only alternative to granting MAP in NATO to Ukraine is Ukraine's membership in Alliance

15:08 11.11.2020
Kuleba, Maas discuss prospect of contacts within Normandy format

Kuleba, Maas discuss prospect of contacts within Normandy format

14:29 07.11.2020
National Police to take under protection official reps of Azerbaijan, Armenia in Ukraine – Klymenko

National Police to take under protection official reps of Azerbaijan, Armenia in Ukraine – Klymenko

18:56 06.11.2020
Kuleba, Szijjártó agree to turn page on Budapest's interference in Ukrainian elections

Kuleba, Szijjártó agree to turn page on Budapest's interference in Ukrainian elections

13:16 05.11.2020
Elections can take place in Donbas only after Ukraine restores control over border with Russia - Kuleba

Elections can take place in Donbas only after Ukraine restores control over border with Russia - Kuleba

15:01 03.11.2020
Responsibility for shooting down MH17 is inevitable - Kuleba

Responsibility for shooting down MH17 is inevitable - Kuleba

13:39 29.10.2020
Ukraine is ready to move on in relations with Hungary, but on basis of mutual respect - Kuleba

Ukraine is ready to move on in relations with Hungary, but on basis of mutual respect - Kuleba

10:44 29.10.2020
Although Constitutional Court's decision is serious blow, it still does not destroy Ukraine's interaction with Western partners – Kuleba

Although Constitutional Court's decision is serious blow, it still does not destroy Ukraine's interaction with Western partners – Kuleba

14:38 28.10.2020
Kuleba sees no reason to change Normandy format

Kuleba sees no reason to change Normandy format

14:38 28.10.2020
Strategic partnership between Ukraine, U.S. to continue developing under any president – MFA

Strategic partnership between Ukraine, U.S. to continue developing under any president – MFA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Recognition of HACC as unconstitutional could be final blow to anti-corruption infrastructure that is still working – Sytnyk

Zelensky at meeting with G7 ambassadors: We guarantee that NABU director will remain in his position after Dec 16

State Emergency Service's regional department searched on case of fires in Luhansk region

Ukrainian delegation to TCG proposes to hold extraordinary meetings of working subgroups

Zelensky says his retest for COVID-19 still positive, he feeling better

LATEST

Supreme Court confirmed Pharmaceutical Company Darnitsa’s possessive rights on 30% share of the PJSC SIC Borshchahivskiy CPP

Recognition of HACC as unconstitutional could be final blow to anti-corruption infrastructure that is still working – Sytnyk

Zelensky at meeting with G7 ambassadors: We guarantee that NABU director will remain in his position after Dec 16

Planeta Kino suspends new projects for at least six months – co-owner

State Emergency Service's regional department searched on case of fires in Luhansk region

Revolution of Dignity Museum being searched

Zelensky sees creative economy as priority for Ukraine's strategic development

Ukrainian delegation to TCG proposes to hold extraordinary meetings of working subgroups

Zelensky waiting for start of IMF mission in Kyiv, next tranche for Ukraine

Zelensky says his retest for COVID-19 still positive, he feeling better

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD