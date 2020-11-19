Kuleba congratulates newly appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba congratulated Aru Ayvazyan on the appointment to the post of Foreign Minister of Armenia.

"I congratulate Ara Ayvazyan on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia. I hope for joint work and the development of bilateral relations between Ukraine and Armenia," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

On November 18, Armenian President Armen Sargsyan signed a decree dismissing Zohrab Mnatsakanyan as Foreign Minister and appointing his Deputy Ayvazyan as Minister.