09:38 19.11.2020

Zelensky waiting for start of IMF mission in Kyiv, next tranche for Ukraine

Zelensky waiting for start of IMF mission in Kyiv, next tranche for Ukraine

Ukraine continues fruitful cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), expects the start of its mission in Kyiv and the next tranche for the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"In general, the International Monetary Fund continues supporting us. We had a great conversation with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. We continue to cooperate. We are waiting for the start of the IMF mission in Kyiv. We are waiting for the next tranche for Ukraine. It will all be necessary. So, there will be financial stability in our country and our economy," he said in his vlog posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Tags: #zelensky #imf
