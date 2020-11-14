Health Ministry to keep COVID-19 incidence at 11,000-12,000/day due to weekend quarantine by late Nov - Stepanov

The Ministry of Health plans to keep the incidence of COVID-19 at the level of 11,000-12,000 new cases per day using weekend quarantine until the end of November.

"We plan to keep the figure at 11,000-12,000 cases a day by the end of November. We have offered a full lockdown long ago, but we proceed from the fact that we cannot afford it economically. Therefore, we want to keep it at the level of 11,000-12,000 a day," he said on the sidelines of the Savik Shuster Freedom of Speech program on the air of Ukraine 24 TV Channel.

At the same time, Stepanov believes that the weekend quarantine will allow "to break the chain and reduce the number of contacts between people."

In turn, the head of the parliamentary committee on public health, medical assistance and medical insurance, Mykhailo Radutsky, stressed that "if the lockdown lasts no more than two days, we will see the results."

"If there is a slowdown in the growth of morbidity, then the government will develop compensation mechanisms for people, individual entrepreneurs, small businesses over these two weeks. Not for Epicenter that distinguished itself, but normal small and medium-sized businesses," he said.