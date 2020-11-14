Facts

16:14 14.11.2020

Health Ministry to keep COVID-19 incidence at 11,000-12,000/day due to weekend quarantine by late Nov - Stepanov

1 min read
Health Ministry to keep COVID-19 incidence at 11,000-12,000/day due to weekend quarantine by late Nov - Stepanov

The Ministry of Health plans to keep the incidence of COVID-19 at the level of 11,000-12,000 new cases per day using weekend quarantine until the end of November.

"We plan to keep the figure at 11,000-12,000 cases a day by the end of November. We have offered a full lockdown long ago, but we proceed from the fact that we cannot afford it economically. Therefore, we want to keep it at the level of 11,000-12,000 a day," he said on the sidelines of the Savik Shuster Freedom of Speech program on the air of Ukraine 24 TV Channel.

At the same time, Stepanov believes that the weekend quarantine will allow "to break the chain and reduce the number of contacts between people."

In turn, the head of the parliamentary committee on public health, medical assistance and medical insurance, Mykhailo Radutsky, stressed that "if the lockdown lasts no more than two days, we will see the results."

"If there is a slowdown in the growth of morbidity, then the government will develop compensation mechanisms for people, individual entrepreneurs, small businesses over these two weeks. Not for Epicenter that distinguished itself, but normal small and medium-sized businesses," he said.

Tags: #covid_19 #health_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:55 14.11.2020
Biopharma Plasma head announces world's first completion of clinical trials of immunoglobulin against COVID-19

Biopharma Plasma head announces world's first completion of clinical trials of immunoglobulin against COVID-19

09:20 11.11.2020
Ukraine sees another all-time high of 10,611 new COVID-19 cases

Ukraine sees another all-time high of 10,611 new COVID-19 cases

17:55 09.11.2020
Ukrainian President's Office Head Yermak infected with COVID-19

Ukrainian President's Office Head Yermak infected with COVID-19

17:51 09.11.2020
Zelensky diagnosed with COVID-19, he feels well – President's Office

Zelensky diagnosed with COVID-19, he feels well – President's Office

15:49 09.11.2020
Ukrainian clinics stop planned operations, switch to urgent cases treatment, patients with COVID-19 only - Liashko

Ukrainian clinics stop planned operations, switch to urgent cases treatment, patients with COVID-19 only - Liashko

15:44 09.11.2020
Weekend quarantine to help avoid tough lockdown – Zelensky

Weekend quarantine to help avoid tough lockdown – Zelensky

09:31 09.11.2020
Ukraine records 8,687 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Stepanov

Ukraine records 8,687 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours - Stepanov

14:41 05.11.2020
Adaptive quarantine to be basis for further anti-epidemiological measures - Shmyhal

Adaptive quarantine to be basis for further anti-epidemiological measures - Shmyhal

09:44 05.11.2020
Ukraine sees another all-time high of new coronavirus cases, 193 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees another all-time high of new coronavirus cases, 193 deaths in past 24 hours

13:10 03.11.2020
Ukraine breaks record of COVID-19 infected per day, 8,889 people fall ill, 157 patients die – Health ministry

Ukraine breaks record of COVID-19 infected per day, 8,889 people fall ill, 157 patients die – Health ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Biopharma Plasma head announces world's first completion of clinical trials of immunoglobulin against COVID-19

Zelensky urged to cancel weekend quarantine - petition

Weekend quarantine won't be valid in Ternopil - mayor

Weekend quarantine does not apply to second round of elections in Ukraine - CEC

Dnipro Mayor Filatov refuses to implement govt resolution on business work restrictions on weekends

LATEST

Zelensky urged to cancel weekend quarantine - petition

Ukrainian presidential office head endorses document which may give impetus to Minsk negotiating format

Weekend quarantine won't be valid in Ternopil - mayor

Weekend quarantine does not apply to second round of elections in Ukraine - CEC

Dnipro Mayor Filatov refuses to implement govt resolution on business work restrictions on weekends

Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times - JFO HQ

Ukraine sees another all-time high of COVID-19 cases, over 12,500 in past 24 hours

Out of seven checkpoints only Stanytsia Luhanska, Novotroyitske operate in Donbas – order guard service

Kyiv prepares new details for action plan on Donbas: restoration of control over border worked out, demilitarization of ORDLO is key component – source

Govt decision on 'weekend quarantine' must be followed by all business entities – PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD