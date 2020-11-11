After annexation of Crimea, information about violation of Ukrainian airspace by Russian aircraft was destroyed - ex-chief of General Staff Zamana

The defense of the former Chief of the General Staff - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Zamana received documents from the General Staff, which indicate that after the annexation of Crimea, information about the violation of Ukrainian airspace by Russian planes and helicopters in February-March 2014 and attempts of the Armed Forces to resist this aviation, was destroyed.

"Enough time has passed. We analyzed a lot of things, asked people - they know what happened, what did not [...] Not a single serviceman who was in Crimea, not a single serviceman in the General Staff knows about any orders [to resist occupants]. We made a request to the Ministry of Defense and received an answer that there is no intelligence information about the violation of the airspace in Crimea, about the use of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, about the order [of the then acting President Oleksandr] Turchynov about the use of the Armed forces, no orders. The answer is as follows: all these materials were destroyed in 2016-2017, the Ministry of Defense told us that," Zamana said in an interview with Gordon editor-in-chief Alesia Batsman, published on her YouTube channel on Monday.

As reported, Zamana's defense provided the publication with documents received from the General Staff. In particular, in the response of the Assistant Commander for Legal Work - Head of the Legal Service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Dubrovsky dated October 6, it is said that information and documents about when for the first time and how many times during February-March 2014 Russian planes and helicopters invaded the air the space of Ukraine over the territory of Crimea is absent "in connection with their destruction in accordance with the act for the destruction of No. 1781 of December 22, 2017".

According to Dubrovsky, there is no information about the attempts of the Armed Forces to destroy this Russian aircraft. The relevant documents were destroyed under the MNSI destruction act No. 293 dated May 26, 2016.

"The Minister of Defense had no right and he would not take upon himself such a responsibility to destroy such materials. This can only be an order from above. What is the reason? Either to hide their inaction, or to hide their intention. Because these are very important materials," Zamana said.