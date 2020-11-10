Ukrainian 'Action Plan' for Donbas taken as basis, but it's too early to talk about specific results - delegation to TCG

As a result of the work of the working group on political issues of the Trilateral Contact Group on November 10, it can be said that the "Action Plan" proposed by the Ukrainian side for Donbas is taken as a basis, the delegation of Ukraine to the TCG notes.

"At a meeting of the political subgroup, the main piece of news was the discussion of the Ukrainian 'Action Plan.' Our delegation was somewhat perplexed by the assertion of the Russian side that the Ukrainian delegation allegedly promised the approval of the 'Plan' by the Ukrainian parliament. However, after reminding the Russian representatives that democracy and parliamentary sovereignty operate in Ukraine, and the delegation can only make recommendations, and not guarantee certain legislative initiatives, the conversation quickly returned to a constructive channel. It is too early to talk about the results, but at least one can say that the Ukrainian 'Plan' is taken as a basis," the delegation's official Facebook page says.