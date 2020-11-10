Facts

18:26 10.11.2020

Ukrainian 'Action Plan' for Donbas taken as basis, but it's too early to talk about specific results - delegation to TCG

1 min read
Ukrainian 'Action Plan' for Donbas taken as basis, but it's too early to talk about specific results - delegation to TCG

As a result of the work of the working group on political issues of the Trilateral Contact Group on November 10, it can be said that the "Action Plan" proposed by the Ukrainian side for Donbas is taken as a basis, the delegation of Ukraine to the TCG notes.

"At a meeting of the political subgroup, the main piece of news was the discussion of the Ukrainian 'Action Plan.' Our delegation was somewhat perplexed by the assertion of the Russian side that the Ukrainian delegation allegedly promised the approval of the 'Plan' by the Ukrainian parliament. However, after reminding the Russian representatives that democracy and parliamentary sovereignty operate in Ukraine, and the delegation can only make recommendations, and not guarantee certain legislative initiatives, the conversation quickly returned to a constructive channel. It is too early to talk about the results, but at least one can say that the Ukrainian 'Plan' is taken as a basis," the delegation's official Facebook page says.

Tags: #donbas #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:50 10.11.2020
Russian side blocks checkpoint's work in Donbas – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Russian side blocks checkpoint's work in Donbas – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

11:18 10.11.2020
Meetings of TCG subgroups held via videoconference on Tuesday

Meetings of TCG subgroups held via videoconference on Tuesday

09:09 09.11.2020
World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

World Bank to allocate $100 mln to restore economy of Ukraine-controlled territories of Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Zelensky

18:41 05.11.2020
Situation in Donbas aggravated: Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire eight times over this day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Situation in Donbas aggravated: Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire eight times over this day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

16:36 05.11.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas – Ukraine's delegation to TCG

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas – Ukraine's delegation to TCG

15:45 05.11.2020
Three Ukrainian soldiers killed, 11 wounded, casualties decrease by 88.9% in 100 days of ceasefire in Donbas – President's Office

Three Ukrainian soldiers killed, 11 wounded, casualties decrease by 88.9% in 100 days of ceasefire in Donbas – President's Office

13:16 05.11.2020
Elections can take place in Donbas only after Ukraine restores control over border with Russia - Kuleba

Elections can take place in Donbas only after Ukraine restores control over border with Russia - Kuleba

09:29 05.11.2020
Kyiv proposes demilitarizing Donbas in early 2021 in order to hold local elections there on March 31 - Kravchuk

Kyiv proposes demilitarizing Donbas in early 2021 in order to hold local elections there on March 31 - Kravchuk

11:16 03.11.2020
Freezing conflict in Donbas is possible, but not best option - German Ambassador

Freezing conflict in Donbas is possible, but not best option - German Ambassador

10:23 03.11.2020
President Zelensky has plan B for Donbas - Kravchuk

President Zelensky has plan B for Donbas - Kravchuk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky in phone talk with Merkel notes importance of continuing negotiations in Normandy Four format

Meetings of TCG subgroups held via videoconference on Tuesday

All checkpoints in Donbas start operation – local authorities

Ukraine records 10,179 COVID-19 cases per day – updated data

Ukraine registers record number of 10,842 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

LATEST

Zelensky in phone talk with Merkel notes importance of continuing negotiations in Normandy Four format

Four parties would confidently enter Rada – opinion poll

Maximum 50% of country's bed capacity can be allocated for COVID-19 patients – Stepanov

All checkpoints in Donbas start operation – local authorities

Ukraine records 10,179 COVID-19 cases per day – updated data

Ukraine registers record number of 10,842 COVID-19 cases per day – Stepanov

Ukrainian President's Office Head Yermak infected with COVID-19

Zelensky diagnosed with COVID-19, he feels well – President's Office

Constitutional Court postpones consideration of interpretation of land as national wealth due lack of quorum

Ukrainian clinics stop planned operations, switch to urgent cases treatment, patients with COVID-19 only - Liashko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD