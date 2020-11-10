Facts

Zelensky in phone talk with Merkel notes importance of continuing negotiations in Normandy Four format

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel thanked for support of Ukraine's peace initiatives to resolve the situation in Donbas and noted the importance of continuing negotiations in the Normandy format.

"Glad to hear from Chancellor Angela Merkel. Ukraine is grateful to Germany and France for supporting our peace initiatives. It's important to continue N4 dialogue [Normandy Four]. I wish the people of Germany strength to overcome COVID-19," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

