Facts

17:55 09.11.2020

Ukrainian President's Office Head Yermak infected with COVID-19

Ukrainian President's Office Head Yermak infected with COVID-19

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that he had infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) and would be in self-isolation.

"At the end of the working day, I received also received 'positive' news: I tested positive for coronavirus, but I feel fine," Yermak wrote on his Facebook page.

Yermak also said that a video meeting of advisers to the leaders of the Normandy format is scheduled for this week, and therefore he will work as usual in self-isolation.

"Although I will be on self-isolation, but I plan to work as usual, without slowing down. If negotiations do not take place this week, it is definitely not my fault. Friends, I urge everyone do not allow a careless attitude to lockdown rules," Yermak said.

He also called for keeping distance and keeping calm.

"Life is too interesting to waste time on illness and bad mood," he said.

Tags: #yermak #presidents_office #covid_19
