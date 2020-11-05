Facts

Situation in Donbas aggravated: Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire eight times over this day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces have violated the ceasefire eight times since early Thursday, a Ukrainian soldier wounded, the Joint Force Operation (JFO) headquarters said.

"The situation in the area of the Joint Force Operation has aggravated. Since the beginning of this day, November 5, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its fighters have violated the agreements reached within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group on July 22, 2020 eight times," the JFO headquarters said in a statement on Facebook.

Thus, in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force near the settlement of Starohnativka, the enemy used small arms. In areas near Vodiane, the enemy twice violated the ceasefire. In addition, not far from the village of Avdiyivka, the enemy opened fire three times from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms.

"Two more violations were recorded in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) task force near the settlement of Popasna. Here the enemy used an unmanned aerial vehicle to drop a VOG-17 round over the positions of the Joint Forces. As a result of the VOG-17 detonation, one member of the Joint Forces received shrapnel wounds," the JFO said.

The serviceman was promptly taken to a medical facility, where he is provided with proper medical care. The state of health of the defender is reassuring.

The actions of the Russian-occupation forces were reported to the OSCE representatives through the Joint Center on Control and Coordination (JCCC). In the same area, the enemy opened fire from a large-caliber machine gun.

