Constitutional Court's judges who against cancelling anti-corruption legislation not to participate in meetings due to appearance of court's draft decisions in media – source

Judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine who did not support the resonant decision on anti-corruption legislation will temporarily not participate in the work of the court due to the publication of draft decisions in the media, a source in the court told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the interlocutor of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, on Thursday at the beginning of the plenary session of the Constitutional Court, at which the land issue was considered, these judges said that they considered it unacceptable to publish the draft decisions of the Constitutional Court in the media.

"Therefore, until the situation around the Constitutional Court normalizes, in a legitimate way (judges) suppose it is impossible to consider certain issues of constitutional proceedings and will temporarily not participate in the meetings of the Constitutional Court," the source said.